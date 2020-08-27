Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROIC. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ROIC opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 868,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

