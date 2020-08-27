Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €28.40 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €28.40 ($33.41) price objective from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.69 ($30.23).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €27.52 ($32.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.02. Uniper has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.