Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 805 Price Target for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP) has been assigned a GBX 805 ($10.52) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.89) price objective (up from GBX 830 ($10.85)) on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 851.15 ($11.12).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Thursday. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 607.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 641.52.

In other news, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,974.40 ($26,100.09).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

