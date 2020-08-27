Fielmann (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €64.00 by Warburg Research

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.05 ($78.88).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €62.95 ($74.06) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.61. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a one year high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

