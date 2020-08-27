Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 137.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

