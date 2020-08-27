Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fielmann has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.05 ($78.88).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €62.95 ($74.06) on Thursday. Fielmann has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.61.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

