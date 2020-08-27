UBS Group Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.69 ($32.58).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €31.04 ($36.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

