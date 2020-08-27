Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:RST opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $701.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RST. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 32,207 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

