Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPRQF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 724 properties totaling 65.6million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Analyst Recommendations for Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Inter Pipeline Ltd. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Inter Pipeline Ltd. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
International Seaways Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
International Seaways Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Niu Technologies – Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Niu Technologies – Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Equinox Gold Cp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Equinox Gold Cp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Veracyte Inc
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Veracyte Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report