Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPRQF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

