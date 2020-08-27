International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

INSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 961.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in International Seaways by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.95.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 22.19%. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

