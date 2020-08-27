SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWCDF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Desjardins raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

PWCDF stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as diversified international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?

Analyst Recommendations for SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF)

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Inter Pipeline Ltd. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Inter Pipeline Ltd. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
International Seaways Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
International Seaways Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Niu Technologies – Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Niu Technologies – Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Equinox Gold Cp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Equinox Gold Cp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Veracyte Inc
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Veracyte Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report