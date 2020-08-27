Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

NIU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Niu Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

NIU stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

