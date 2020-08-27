Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.
NIU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Niu Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.
NIU stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.
