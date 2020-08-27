Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.
EQX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ EQX opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. Equinox Gold Cp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66.
Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
See Also: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.