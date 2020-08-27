Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,350,000 after buying an additional 887,610 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 205,794 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $161,030.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,311.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,149 shares of company stock valued at $7,370,392. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.97. Veracyte Inc has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

