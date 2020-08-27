20,235 Shares in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHF. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

