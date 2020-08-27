Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,377,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 720,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOMB stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

