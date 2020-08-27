Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $571,000 in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cadence Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 214,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,977 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,406,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,560 shares of company stock worth $175,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $18.28.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.63%.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

