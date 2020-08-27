Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,929 HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

