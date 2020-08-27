Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $599,000 Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kirby by 31.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after buying an additional 64,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kirby by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 68,361 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Kirby by 8.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kirby by 481.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $42.95 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

