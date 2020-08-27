Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Davita during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Davita during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Davita by 242.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 108,014 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

