Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $681,000 in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zillow Group by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Zillow Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

