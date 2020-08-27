Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Shares of TOL opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.73. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $11,232,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $916,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

