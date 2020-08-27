Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 186,115 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Immunomedics worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMMU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,687,000 after buying an additional 1,081,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,504,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 110.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,128,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after buying an additional 591,558 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 110.0% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 522.2% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 376,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IMMU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 3.41. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

