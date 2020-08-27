Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Eagle Materials worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $17,855,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201,653 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 383,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 171,075 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 142,003 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

