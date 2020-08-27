Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,295,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,377,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Balchem by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,151,000 after buying an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Balchem by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $98.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

