Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,777,775 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777,775 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,133,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,715,000 after purchasing an additional 959,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,587,000 after purchasing an additional 407,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 37.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,796,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,587 shares during the last quarter.

COLD stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

