JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of JetBlue Airways worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 22.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.15 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

