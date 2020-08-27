Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Commercial Metals worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 225,214 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

