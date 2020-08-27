ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,505 Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPFH. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPFH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $479.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

