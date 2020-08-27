Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 23.0% during the first quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 28.2% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Sleep Number by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. Sleep Number Corp has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.25.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $637,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

