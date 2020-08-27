Niraj Shah Sells 4,098 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Niraj Shah sold 28,137 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.18, for a total value of $9,093,315.66.

On Friday, August 7th, Niraj Shah sold 11,824 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total value of $3,819,270.24.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $11,920,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $342.40 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05, a PEG ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.06.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

