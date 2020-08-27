Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Firstegy

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.30 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.69.

CVE:LXE opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.84.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.79 million during the quarter.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

