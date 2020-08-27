2U Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,470 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,246% compared to the typical daily volume of 332 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

TWOU stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.86.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,900 shares of company stock worth $8,396,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of 2U by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 692.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 2U by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 2U by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of 2U by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

