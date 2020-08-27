Taylor Morrison Home Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 615 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 979% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after buying an additional 2,016,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 1,365,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 628.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

