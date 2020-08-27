Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hormel Foods Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HRL)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE HRL opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

