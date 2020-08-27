Zuora Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,341 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,048% compared to the average volume of 109 put options.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 37.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 156,590 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

NYSE ZUO opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

