National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE BNS opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,736 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 331,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.6814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.53%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
