National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

NYSE BNS opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,736 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 331,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.6814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

