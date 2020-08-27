Brokers Offer Predictions for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

