Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 114,146 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,098% compared to the typical volume of 9,525 call options.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

KHC stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

