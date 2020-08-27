FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $7.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group’s FY2021 earnings at $10.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNFGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNFGY opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

