Spero Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,075 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,967% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Leucrotta Exploration Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Firstegy
Leucrotta Exploration Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Firstegy
2U Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
2U Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Taylor Morrison Home Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Taylor Morrison Home Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hormel Foods Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hormel Foods Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Zuora Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Zuora Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Wave Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Wave Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report