Spero Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,075 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,967% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

