Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of ARWR opened at $42.37 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -169.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,282 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,388,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

