Genmab A/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GMAB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $32,637,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 860.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,252,000 after buying an additional 852,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,219,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 612,300 shares during the period. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

