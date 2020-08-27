Oppenheimer Weighs in on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPE. Argus cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,170,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,788,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,243,000 after acquiring an additional 242,464 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 185,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 141,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

