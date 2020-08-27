Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Forte Biosciences’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forte Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($8.52) per share for the year. Truist Securiti currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 516.31% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

