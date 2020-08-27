FY2020 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Issued By Truist Securiti

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

