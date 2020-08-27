Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Nordstrom Put Options (NYSE:JWN)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 72,153 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,876% compared to the typical volume of 3,651 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Nordstrom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 18.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Nordstrom by 7.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Leucrotta Exploration Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Firstegy
Leucrotta Exploration Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Firstegy
2U Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
2U Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Taylor Morrison Home Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Taylor Morrison Home Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hormel Foods Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hormel Foods Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Zuora Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Zuora Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Wave Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Wave Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report