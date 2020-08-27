Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Nordstrom Put Options (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 72,153 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,876% compared to the typical volume of 3,651 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Nordstrom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 18.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Nordstrom by 7.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.