Investors Purchase Large Volume of 1-800-Flowers.Com Put Options (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 852 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,604% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

