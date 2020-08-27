Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,043 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,673.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $217.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average is $184.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

