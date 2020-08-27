Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

MSFT stock opened at $221.15 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $217.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,673.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

